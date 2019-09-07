Reviewing Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)’s and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s results

Both Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.87 N/A 0.08 34.58

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund had bullish trend while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.