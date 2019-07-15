Reviewing Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)’s results

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|25
|5.29
|N/A
|1.33
|19.26
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.83% and 0.01%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|3.12%
|-3.78%
|2.32%
|-4.89%
|-17.79%
|20.4%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0%
|0.58%
|0.9%
|1.09%
|0.86%
|1.81%
For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
