Reviewing Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO)’s results

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.29 N/A 1.33 19.26

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32.83% and 0.01%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 3.12% -3.78% 2.32% -4.89% -17.79% 20.4% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0% 0.58% 0.9% 1.09% 0.86% 1.81%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.