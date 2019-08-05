Reviewing Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)’s and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 32.83% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48% Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund 0% 0.54% 4.08% 6.78% 5.9% 8.03%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund