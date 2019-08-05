Reviewing Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)’s and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 32.83% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|-3.01%
|-2.39%
|-6.71%
|-6.28%
|-21.74%
|11.48%
|Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
|0%
|0.54%
|4.08%
|6.78%
|5.9%
|8.03%
For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has stronger performance than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
