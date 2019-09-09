Reviewing Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)’s and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF)’s results

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|8
|40.36
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund
|-3.01%
|-2.39%
|-6.71%
|-6.28%
|-21.74%
|11.48%
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
|3%
|3.19%
|5.8%
|14.44%
|10.1%
|12.88%
For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.
