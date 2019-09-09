Reviewing Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)’s and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF)’s results

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSE:GRF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 40.36 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.83% of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund -3.01% -2.39% -6.71% -6.28% -21.74% 11.48% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88%

For the past year Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has weaker performance than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.