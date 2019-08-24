Reviewing Nuvectra Corporation (NVTR)’s and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s results

Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra Corporation 7 0.48 N/A -2.36 0.00 ViewRay Inc. 8 4.34 N/A -1.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Nuvectra Corporation and ViewRay Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.8% -36.8% ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -40.3%

Risk and Volatility

Nuvectra Corporation has a beta of 0.61 and its 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ViewRay Inc.’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nuvectra Corporation is 6.1 while its Current Ratio is 6.6. Meanwhile, ViewRay Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Nuvectra Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ViewRay Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuvectra Corporation and ViewRay Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 ViewRay Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$18 is Nuvectra Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 1,263.64%. Competitively ViewRay Inc. has an average price target of $6, with potential upside of 53.45%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Nuvectra Corporation is looking more favorable than ViewRay Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.7% of Nuvectra Corporation shares and 0% of ViewRay Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.3% of Nuvectra Corporation shares. Comparatively, ViewRay Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuvectra Corporation -18.77% -31.83% -77.42% -85.05% -86.03% -87.03% ViewRay Inc. -5.58% 3.94% 33.73% 29.48% -22.22% 47.61%

For the past year Nuvectra Corporation had bearish trend while ViewRay Inc. had bullish trend.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.