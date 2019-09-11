Reviewing Nuvectra Corporation (NVTR)’s and TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s results

Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) and TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra Corporation 6 0.64 N/A -2.36 0.00 TransMedics Group Inc. 25 29.12 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Nuvectra Corporation and TransMedics Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Nuvectra Corporation and TransMedics Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.8% -36.8% TransMedics Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nuvectra Corporation are 6.6 and 6.1. Competitively, TransMedics Group Inc. has 1.9 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nuvectra Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TransMedics Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuvectra Corporation and TransMedics Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 TransMedics Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nuvectra Corporation’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 883.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nuvectra Corporation and TransMedics Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.7% and 44.4%. About 2.3% of Nuvectra Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, TransMedics Group Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuvectra Corporation -18.77% -31.83% -77.42% -85.05% -86.03% -87.03% TransMedics Group Inc. -11.02% -17.97% 0% 0% 0% 6.13%

For the past year Nuvectra Corporation had bearish trend while TransMedics Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors TransMedics Group Inc. beats Nuvectra Corporation.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.