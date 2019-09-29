Reviewing Nuvectra Corporation (NVTR)’s and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s results

Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra Corporation 2 0.00 17.28M -2.36 0.00 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 1 0.00 44.93M -0.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nuvectra Corporation and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra Corporation 1,052,311,065.10% -63.8% -36.8% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 5,461,949,914.90% -333.3% -188.7%

Volatility & Risk

Nuvectra Corporation has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Second Sight Medical Products Inc. has a 2.28 beta and it is 128.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Nuvectra Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Second Sight Medical Products Inc. are 4.7 and 4.5 respectively. Nuvectra Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuvectra Corporation and Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Second Sight Medical Products Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1,268.82% for Nuvectra Corporation with consensus price target of $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuvectra Corporation and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.7% and 6.4% respectively. 2.3% are Nuvectra Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuvectra Corporation -18.77% -31.83% -77.42% -85.05% -86.03% -87.03% Second Sight Medical Products Inc. -4.47% 7.67% -16.85% 3.68% -46.85% -5.16%

For the past year Nuvectra Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Second Sight Medical Products Inc.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The companyÂ’s product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.