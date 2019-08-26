Reviewing Nuvectra Corporation (NVTR)’s and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)’s results

Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra Corporation 7 0.48 N/A -2.36 0.00 Itamar Medical Ltd. 11 3.88 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuvectra Corporation and Itamar Medical Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Nuvectra Corporation and Itamar Medical Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.8% -36.8% Itamar Medical Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Nuvectra Corporation and Itamar Medical Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Itamar Medical Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Nuvectra Corporation’s upside potential is 1,263.64% at a $18 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.7% of Nuvectra Corporation shares and 0% of Itamar Medical Ltd. shares. Nuvectra Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuvectra Corporation -18.77% -31.83% -77.42% -85.05% -86.03% -87.03% Itamar Medical Ltd. 0% -3.04% 0% 0% 0% -17.58%

For the past year Itamar Medical Ltd. has weaker performance than Nuvectra Corporation

Summary

Itamar Medical Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nuvectra Corporation.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.