Reviewing Nuvectra Corporation (NVTR)’s and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra Corporation 6 0.70 N/A -2.36 0.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 82.87 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates Nuvectra Corporation and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nuvectra Corporation and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra Corporation 0.00% -63.8% -36.8% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 217.9% -52.3%

Volatility and Risk

Nuvectra Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.61 beta. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 2.15 beta which makes it 115.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nuvectra Corporation. Its rival AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 4.9 respectively. Nuvectra Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nuvectra Corporation and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 818.37% for Nuvectra Corporation with average price target of $18. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8.5 average price target and a 261.70% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Nuvectra Corporation is looking more favorable than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuvectra Corporation and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.7% and 16.2% respectively. Insiders owned 2.3% of Nuvectra Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuvectra Corporation -18.77% -31.83% -77.42% -85.05% -86.03% -87.03% AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.43% 1.16% -29.65% 6.1% -5.09% 12.99%

For the past year Nuvectra Corporation has -87.03% weaker performance while AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 12.99% stronger performance.

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes its neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets in Europe. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also provides neural interface systems, including microelectrode arrays, probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral nerve stimulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptoms of overactive bladder. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The companyÂ’s late-stage investigational product candidate is Zalviso, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia device that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. Zalviso is approved in the European Union, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland, Norway and Australia, or the Territory; and is under development stage in the United States. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.