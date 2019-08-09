Reviewing NuVasive Inc. (NUVA)’s and Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX)’s results

Both NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive Inc. 58 3.07 N/A 0.93 71.46 Varex Imaging Corporation 31 1.28 N/A 0.30 105.97

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of NuVasive Inc. and Varex Imaging Corporation. Varex Imaging Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than NuVasive Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. NuVasive Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Varex Imaging Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has NuVasive Inc. and Varex Imaging Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9% Varex Imaging Corporation 0.00% 2.9% 1.3%

Liquidity

NuVasive Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Varex Imaging Corporation are 2.8 and 1.1 respectively. NuVasive Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Varex Imaging Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NuVasive Inc. and Varex Imaging Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Varex Imaging Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

NuVasive Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -3.74% and an $64 consensus price target. On the other hand, Varex Imaging Corporation’s potential upside is 61.41% and its consensus price target is $42. The data provided earlier shows that Varex Imaging Corporation appears more favorable than NuVasive Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NuVasive Inc. and Varex Imaging Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 94.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of NuVasive Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Varex Imaging Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuVasive Inc. 11.33% 16.94% 9.9% 36.67% 16.39% 34.38% Varex Imaging Corporation -2.6% 2.55% -2.27% 13.41% -14.4% 34.25%

For the past year NuVasive Inc. was more bullish than Varex Imaging Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors NuVasive Inc. beats Varex Imaging Corporation.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The company offers X-ray imaging components, such as tubes, digital flat panel detectors, and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. Its components are used in medical imaging, as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. The company offers various medical imaging component products, including replacement X-ray tubes, OEM X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, software solutions, Claymount high voltage connections, Claymount AEC sensors, Claymount collimators, and Claymount bucky systems, as well as components for cardiac, computed tomography (CT), dental, mammography, and radiography and fluoroscopy systems. Its imaging component products for security and industrial imaging needs include linear accelerators, industrial X-ray tubes, detectors, Attila software, industrial CT scanning services, and Claymount high voltage connections. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.