Reviewing NuVasive Inc. (NUVA)’s and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)’s results

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive Inc. 56 2.66 N/A 0.93 64.90 Soliton Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NuVasive Inc. and Soliton Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has NuVasive Inc. and Soliton Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9% Soliton Inc. 0.00% 66.4% -879.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for NuVasive Inc. and Soliton Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive Inc. 1 2 4 2.57 Soliton Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NuVasive Inc. has an average price target of $59.5, and a 4.98% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of NuVasive Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.3% of Soliton Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are NuVasive Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Soliton Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuVasive Inc. -3.05% 5.51% 4.6% 4.42% 22.52% 22.05% Soliton Inc. -8.67% -26.04% 0% 0% 0% 116.43%

For the past year NuVasive Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Soliton Inc.

Summary

NuVasive Inc. beats Soliton Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.