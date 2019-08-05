Reviewing NuVasive Inc. (NUVA)’s and Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s results

We are comparing NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive Inc. 57 3.08 N/A 0.93 71.46 Ra Medical Systems Inc. 5 5.29 N/A -3.65 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9% Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% -120% -98.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NuVasive Inc. are 3.7 and 2. Competitively, Ra Medical Systems Inc. has 11.9 and 11.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ra Medical Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NuVasive Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive Inc. 0 4 4 2.50 Ra Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NuVasive Inc. has a -3.93% downside potential and a consensus price target of $64.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NuVasive Inc. and Ra Medical Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 22.6%. NuVasive Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.2% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuVasive Inc. 11.33% 16.94% 9.9% 36.67% 16.39% 34.38% Ra Medical Systems Inc. 2.54% -19.14% -36.12% -61.34% 0% -64.4%

For the past year NuVasive Inc. has 34.38% stronger performance while Ra Medical Systems Inc. has -64.4% weaker performance.

Summary

NuVasive Inc. beats Ra Medical Systems Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.