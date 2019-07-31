Reviewing NuVasive Inc. (NUVA)’s and MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG)’s results

Since NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) and MiMedx Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive Inc. 57 3.07 N/A 0.93 64.90 MiMedx Group Inc. 4 1.92 N/A 0.31 10.58

In table 1 we can see NuVasive Inc. and MiMedx Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MiMedx Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to NuVasive Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. NuVasive Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has NuVasive Inc. and MiMedx Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9% MiMedx Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NuVasive Inc. and MiMedx Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive Inc. 0 3 4 2.57 MiMedx Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NuVasive Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.65% and an $63.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of NuVasive Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.08% of MiMedx Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of NuVasive Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% are MiMedx Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuVasive Inc. -3.05% 5.51% 4.6% 4.42% 22.52% 22.05% MiMedx Group Inc. 13.45% 8.22% 17.12% -10.11% -53.92% 83.8%

For the past year NuVasive Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MiMedx Group Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors NuVasive Inc. beats MiMedx Group Inc.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MiMedx Group, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts. The companyÂ’s proprietary processing methodology employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix that are tissue technologies processed from human amniotic membrane derived from donated placental tissue for homologous applications; OrthoFlo, an amniotic fluid-derived allograft for homologous applications; Physio, a bone grafting material comprising 100% bone tissue with no added carrier; and CollaFix, a technology platform derived from collagen fiber technology designed to mimic the natural composition, structure, and mechanical properties of musculoskeletal tissues to augment their repair. The company also offers EpiCord, an umbilical cord allograft that provides a connective tissue matrix to replace or supplement damaged or inadequate integumental tissue; AmnioCord, an umbilical cord allograft that offers a protective environment for the healing process; and AmnioFill, a cellular tissue matrix allograft that enhances healing. Its products have applications in the areas of wound care, burns, surgery, orthopedics, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmology, and dentistry. The company sells its products through direct sales force, and independent stocking distributors, and third party representatives in the United States, as well as independent distributors internationally. MiMedx Group, Inc. is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.