Reviewing NuVasive Inc. (NUVA)’s and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)’s results

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive Inc. 56 2.68 N/A 0.93 64.90 Electromed Inc. 5 1.48 N/A 0.24 23.62

Table 1 highlights NuVasive Inc. and Electromed Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Electromed Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than NuVasive Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. NuVasive Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Electromed Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NuVasive Inc. and Electromed Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9% Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3%

Volatility and Risk

NuVasive Inc. has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Electromed Inc.’s 76.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

NuVasive Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Electromed Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Electromed Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NuVasive Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NuVasive Inc. and Electromed Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive Inc. 1 3 4 2.50 Electromed Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NuVasive Inc. has a 2.58% upside potential and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of NuVasive Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.8% of Electromed Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NuVasive Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 9.2% are Electromed Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuVasive Inc. -3.05% 5.51% 4.6% 4.42% 22.52% 22.05% Electromed Inc. 3.74% -1.77% -0.18% -15.78% 5.31% 9.04%

For the past year NuVasive Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Electromed Inc.

Summary

NuVasive Inc. beats Electromed Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.