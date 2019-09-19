Reviewing NuVasive Inc. (NUVA)’s and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive Inc. 60 3.01 N/A 0.93 71.46 Abbott Laboratories 81 4.76 N/A 1.64 52.98

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NuVasive Inc. and Abbott Laboratories. Abbott Laboratories appears to has higher revenue and earnings than NuVasive Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. NuVasive Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Abbott Laboratories, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of NuVasive Inc. and Abbott Laboratories.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9% Abbott Laboratories 0.00% 7.7% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

NuVasive Inc.’s current beta is 1.12 and it happens to be 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Abbott Laboratories has a 1.11 beta which is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NuVasive Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.7 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Abbott Laboratories are 1.6 and 1.1 respectively. NuVasive Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Abbott Laboratories.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for NuVasive Inc. and Abbott Laboratories.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive Inc. 1 3 2 2.33 Abbott Laboratories 0 0 3 3.00

$64.33 is NuVasive Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -1.15%. Competitively the consensus target price of Abbott Laboratories is $92.75, which is potential 11.44% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Abbott Laboratories seems more appealing than NuVasive Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of NuVasive Inc. shares and 76% of Abbott Laboratories shares. About 0.2% of NuVasive Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Abbott Laboratories’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuVasive Inc. 11.33% 16.94% 9.9% 36.67% 16.39% 34.38% Abbott Laboratories -1.68% 3.09% 10.62% 21.51% 33.65% 20.42%

For the past year NuVasive Inc. was more bullish than Abbott Laboratories.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Abbott Laboratories beats NuVasive Inc.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.