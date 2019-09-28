Reviewing Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)’s and China Green Agriculture Inc. (NYSE:CGA)’s results

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) and China Green Agriculture Inc. (NYSE:CGA) have been rivals in the Agricultural Chemicals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutrien Ltd. 50 -1.10 572.56M 5.88 9.32 China Green Agriculture Inc. 5 0.00 2.24M 5.55 0.76

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. China Green Agriculture Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nutrien Ltd. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Nutrien Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of China Green Agriculture Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) and China Green Agriculture Inc. (NYSE:CGA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutrien Ltd. 1,137,385,776.72% 0% 0% China Green Agriculture Inc. 48,077,954.97% -2.8% -2.3%

Analyst Ratings

Nutrien Ltd. and China Green Agriculture Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutrien Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 China Green Agriculture Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nutrien Ltd.’s consensus target price is $67, while its potential upside is 35.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Nutrien Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.5% of China Green Agriculture Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% are Nutrien Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, China Green Agriculture Inc. has 12.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nutrien Ltd. 5.67% 1.86% 2.18% 5.3% 2.95% 16.62% China Green Agriculture Inc. -2.75% -26.17% -27.34% -43.01% -68.25% -29.22%

For the past year Nutrien Ltd. has 16.62% stronger performance while China Green Agriculture Inc. has -29.22% weaker performance.

Summary

Nutrien Ltd. beats China Green Agriculture Inc. on 13 of the 14 factors.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and distributes potash, nitrogen, and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It offers potash crop feed, fertilizer, industrial, metal finishing, and purified acid products, as well as blends. The company is also involved in the retail operations that serve growers in seven countries across three continents. Its retail network provides a range of products and services, including micronutrient products, nutritionals, and biologicals; seed solutions; crop protection products and advisory services; application services for the nutrients and crop protection products; and financial credit services. Nutrien Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.