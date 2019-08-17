Reviewing NuStar Energy L.P. (NS)’s and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)’s results

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Pipelines. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuStar Energy L.P. 27 1.47 N/A -6.65 0.00 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 9 0.18 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NuStar Energy L.P. and Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuStar Energy L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% -159.7% -15.4%

Volatility & Risk

NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has beta of 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NuStar Energy L.P. are 0.7 and 0.6. Competitively, Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has 1.8 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Martin Midstream Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NuStar Energy L.P.

Analyst Ratings

NuStar Energy L.P. and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuStar Energy L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Martin Midstream Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

NuStar Energy L.P.’s upside potential is 19.23% at a $32 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NuStar Energy L.P. and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.6% and 32.6%. Insiders held 9.1% of NuStar Energy L.P. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuStar Energy L.P. -0.72% 5.03% 5.8% 12.53% 16.65% 38.56% Martin Midstream Partners L.P. -9.32% -12.05% -18.59% -55.26% -53.74% -40.37%

For the past year NuStar Energy L.P. has 38.56% stronger performance while Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has -40.37% weaker performance.

Summary

NuStar Energy L.P. beats Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on 6 of the 8 factors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products; and transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia. The Storage segment owns terminal and storage facilities, which offer storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, crude oil, specialty chemicals, and other liquids. This segment also provides pilotage, tug assistance, line handling, launch, emergency response, and other ship services. The Fuels Marketing segment is involved in the purchase of crude oil, fuel oil, bunker fuel, fuel oil blending components, and other refined products for resale. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 5,510 miles of refined product pipelines; 1,230 miles of crude oil pipelines; 2,000 miles of anhydrous ammonia pipelines; and 79 terminal and storage facilities, which offer approximately 95 million barrels of storage capacity. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Riverwalk Logistics, L.P. serves as the general partner of the company and is owned by NuStar GP Holdings, LLC. NuStar Energy L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.