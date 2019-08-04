Reviewing Nucor Corporation (NUE)’s and Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)’s results

As Steel & Iron companies, Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) and Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nucor Corporation 57 0.64 N/A 7.47 7.28 Ternium S.A. 26 0.37 N/A 7.06 2.99

Table 1 demonstrates Nucor Corporation and Ternium S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ternium S.A. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Nucor Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Nucor Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Ternium S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nucor Corporation 0.00% 24.1% 13.2% Ternium S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.62 beta means Nucor Corporation’s volatility is 62.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ternium S.A. on the other hand, has 0.64 beta which makes it 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Nucor Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. On the competitive side is, Ternium S.A. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Nucor Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ternium S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Nucor Corporation and Ternium S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nucor Corporation 1 0 2 2.67 Ternium S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Nucor Corporation’s average price target is $56.67, while its potential upside is 7.80%. Meanwhile, Ternium S.A.’s average price target is $29, while its potential upside is 38.42%. The results provided earlier shows that Ternium S.A. appears more favorable than Nucor Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81% of Nucor Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 20% of Ternium S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Nucor Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Ternium S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nucor Corporation -3.89% -2.32% -2.63% -9.88% -19.09% 4.96% Ternium S.A. -6.71% -6.13% -11.77% -29.78% -41.82% -22.03%

For the past year Nucor Corporation has 4.96% stronger performance while Ternium S.A. has -22.03% weaker performance.

Summary

Nucor Corporation beats on 12 of the 12 factors Ternium S.A.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; structural steel products, including wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet pilings; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products. This segment sells its products to steel service centers, fabricators, and manufacturers in automotive, energy, agricultural, heavy equipment, and transportation sectors. The Steel Products segment produces steel joists and joist girders, steel decks, fabricated concrete reinforcing and cold finished steel products, steel fasteners, metal building systems, steel gratings, and wire and wire mesh products to general contractors, fabricators, distributors, and manufacturers. Its products are used by contractors in constructing highways, bridges, reservoirs, utilities, hospitals, schools, airports, stadiums, and high-rise buildings. The Raw Materials segment produces direct reduced iron; processes ferrous and nonferrous metals; brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, and DRI; applies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, as well as engages in the natural gas drilling operations. This segment sells its ferrous scrap to electric arc furnace steel mills and foundries for use in manufacturing process; and nonferrous scrap metal to aluminum can producers, secondary aluminum smelters, steel mills and other processors, and consumers of various nonferrous metals. It also offers steel electrical conduits. The company offers its products through its in-house sales forces; and internal distribution and trading companies. The company was founded in 1940 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ternium S.A. manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, the United States, Central America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, such as slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll formed products, and other products. The Mining segment sells iron ore concentrates and pellets. The company serves various companies and small businesses operating in construction, automotive, home appliances, capital goods, container, food, and energy industries. Ternium S.A. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.Ã r.l.