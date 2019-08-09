Reviewing Nucor Corporation (NUE)’s and Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)’s results

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) and Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Steel & Iron. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nucor Corporation 56 0.64 N/A 7.47 7.28 Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 9 0.00 N/A 0.95 9.30

Table 1 demonstrates Nucor Corporation and Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nucor Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Nucor Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nucor Corporation and Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nucor Corporation 0.00% 24.1% 13.2% Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 0.00% 7.1% 5.1%

Risk and Volatility

Nucor Corporation’s current beta is 1.62 and it happens to be 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nucor Corporation is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Nucor Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Nucor Corporation and Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nucor Corporation 1 0 2 2.67 Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 0 0 0 0.00

Nucor Corporation has an average price target of $56.67, and a 8.63% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 81% of Nucor Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0.2% of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Nucor Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 84.1% of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nucor Corporation -3.89% -2.32% -2.63% -9.88% -19.09% 4.96% Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. 6.24% 9% -4.06% -12.28% -2.03% -8.26%

For the past year Nucor Corporation had bullish trend while Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

Nucor Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; structural steel products, including wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet pilings; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products. This segment sells its products to steel service centers, fabricators, and manufacturers in automotive, energy, agricultural, heavy equipment, and transportation sectors. The Steel Products segment produces steel joists and joist girders, steel decks, fabricated concrete reinforcing and cold finished steel products, steel fasteners, metal building systems, steel gratings, and wire and wire mesh products to general contractors, fabricators, distributors, and manufacturers. Its products are used by contractors in constructing highways, bridges, reservoirs, utilities, hospitals, schools, airports, stadiums, and high-rise buildings. The Raw Materials segment produces direct reduced iron; processes ferrous and nonferrous metals; brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, and DRI; applies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, as well as engages in the natural gas drilling operations. This segment sells its ferrous scrap to electric arc furnace steel mills and foundries for use in manufacturing process; and nonferrous scrap metal to aluminum can producers, secondary aluminum smelters, steel mills and other processors, and consumers of various nonferrous metals. It also offers steel electrical conduits. The company offers its products through its in-house sales forces; and internal distribution and trading companies. The company was founded in 1940 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.