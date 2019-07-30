Reviewing NuCana plc (NCNA)’s and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s results

Both NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 13 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 25 18.78 N/A -1.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NuCana plc and Quanterix Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NuCana plc and Quanterix Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% -16.3% -15.5% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -40.5%

Liquidity

NuCana plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15 and 15 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Quanterix Corporation are 3.3 and 3 respectively. NuCana plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Quanterix Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NuCana plc and Quanterix Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.9% and 70.4%. 15.36% are NuCana plc’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.1% of Quanterix Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 3.49% -2.43% 29.07% -17.93% -34.41% 2.28% Quanterix Corporation -4.9% -0.9% -0.77% 30.79% 15.25% 19.72%

For the past year NuCana plc was less bullish than Quanterix Corporation.

Summary

NuCana plc beats on 4 of the 7 factors Quanterix Corporation.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.