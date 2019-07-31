Reviewing NuCana plc (NCNA)’s and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 13 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NuCana plc and Provention Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NuCana plc and Provention Bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% -16.3% -15.5% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -103.2% -62.9%

Liquidity

NuCana plc has a Current Ratio of 15 and a Quick Ratio of 15. Competitively, Provention Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 32.9 and has 32.9 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NuCana plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.9% of NuCana plc shares and 6.2% of Provention Bio Inc. shares. About 15.36% of NuCana plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 14% of Provention Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 3.49% -2.43% 29.07% -17.93% -34.41% 2.28% Provention Bio Inc. -13.73% 24.38% 48.52% 11.39% 0% 98.87%

For the past year NuCana plc has weaker performance than Provention Bio Inc.

Summary

NuCana plc beats Provention Bio Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.