Reviewing NuCana plc (NCNA)’s and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s results

This is a contrast between NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Personalis Inc. 20 9.34 N/A -0.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NuCana plc and Personalis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NuCana plc and Personalis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NuCana plc are 15 and 15. Competitively, Personalis Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. NuCana plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Personalis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NuCana plc and Personalis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 Personalis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NuCana plc’s upside potential currently stands at 150.00% and an $20 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NuCana plc and Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.7% and 48.6% respectively. Insiders owned 15.36% of NuCana plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Personalis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Personalis Inc. has weaker performance than NuCana plc

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.