Reviewing NuCana plc (NCNA)’s and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 13 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 24.31 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% -16.3% -15.5% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -59.9% -36.5%

Liquidity

NuCana plc’s Current Ratio is 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. On the competitive side is, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.8 Current Ratio and a 5.8 Quick Ratio. NuCana plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NuCana plc and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 577.51% and its average price target is $25.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NuCana plc and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 38.9% and 22.5% respectively. Insiders owned 15.36% of NuCana plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.53% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 3.49% -2.43% 29.07% -17.93% -34.41% 2.28% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.04% -22.52% -1.54% -24.71% -53.01% 6.67%

For the past year NuCana plc was less bullish than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NuCana plc beats Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.