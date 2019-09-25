Reviewing NuCana plc (NCNA)’s and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s results

Both NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 39.45 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NuCana plc and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NuCana plc is 15 while its Current Ratio is 15. Meanwhile, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.4 while its Quick Ratio is 12.4. NuCana plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NuCana plc and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NuCana plc’s upside potential is 170.64% at a $20 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NuCana plc and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.7% and 11.6%. 15.36% are NuCana plc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 18.4% of Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year NuCana plc was more bearish than Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

NuCana plc beats Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.