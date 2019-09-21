Reviewing NuCana plc (NCNA)’s and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NuCana plc and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

15 and 15 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NuCana plc. Its rival Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.4 and 17.4 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NuCana plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for NuCana plc and Kodiak Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NuCana plc has a consensus price target of $20, and a 150.00% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.7% of NuCana plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 15.36% of NuCana plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year NuCana plc has -40.62% weaker performance while Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 73.38% stronger performance.

Summary

NuCana plc beats on 4 of the 6 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.