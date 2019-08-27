Reviewing NuCana plc (NCNA)’s and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s results

Both NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.67 N/A 8.02 17.37

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NuCana plc and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NuCana plc are 15 and 15 respectively. Its competitor Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3. NuCana plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for NuCana plc and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 4 6 2.60

NuCana plc has a consensus price target of $20, and a 155.43% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is $163.4, which is potential 26.68% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that NuCana plc looks more robust than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.7% of NuCana plc shares and 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares. Insiders held roughly 15.36% of NuCana plc’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year NuCana plc had bearish trend while Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 7 of the 10 factors NuCana plc.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.