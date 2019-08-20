Reviewing NuCana plc (NCNA)’s and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s results

This is a contrast between NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 188.10 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NuCana plc and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has NuCana plc and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NuCana plc is 15 while its Current Ratio is 15. Meanwhile, Iterum Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.4. NuCana plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NuCana plc and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

NuCana plc’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 173.22%. Competitively the consensus target price of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, which is potential 148.18% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that NuCana plc looks more robust than Iterum Therapeutics plc as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NuCana plc and Iterum Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.7% and 75.3%. NuCana plc’s share owned by insiders are 15.36%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year NuCana plc had bearish trend while Iterum Therapeutics plc had bullish trend.

Summary

NuCana plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.