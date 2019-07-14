Reviewing NuCana plc (NCNA)’s and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s results

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 14 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Dermira Inc. 9 10.57 N/A -5.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of NuCana plc and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of NuCana plc and Dermira Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% -16.3% -15.5% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Liquidity

NuCana plc has a Current Ratio of 15 and a Quick Ratio of 15. Competitively, Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. NuCana plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for NuCana plc and Dermira Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

On the other hand, Dermira Inc.’s potential upside is 115.53% and its consensus price target is $18.88.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 38.9% of NuCana plc shares are held by institutional investors while 78.9% of Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 15.36% of NuCana plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 3.49% -2.43% 29.07% -17.93% -34.41% 2.28% Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39%

For the past year NuCana plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Dermira Inc.

Summary

NuCana plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Dermira Inc.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.