Reviewing NuCana plc (NCNA)’s and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s results

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NuCana plc and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NuCana plc is 15 while its Current Ratio is 15. Meanwhile, ARCA biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. NuCana plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for NuCana plc and ARCA biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NuCana plc has an average price target of $20, and a 126.24% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NuCana plc and ARCA biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.7% and 9.1%. Insiders held 15.36% of NuCana plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year NuCana plc had bearish trend while ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

NuCana plc beats on 6 of the 7 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.