Reviewing Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)’s and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s results

Both Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.42 N/A -0.22 0.00 Lyft Inc. 59 4.83 N/A -6.35 0.00

Demonstrates Nuance Communications Inc. and Lyft Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Nuance Communications Inc. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Lyft Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Nuance Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Nuance Communications Inc. and Lyft Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lyft Inc. 0 3 12 2.80

Nuance Communications Inc. has an average target price of $22, and a 27.02% upside potential. On the other hand, Lyft Inc.’s potential upside is 52.03% and its consensus target price is $74.13. Based on the data delivered earlier, Lyft Inc. is looking more favorable than Nuance Communications Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.1% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.2% of Lyft Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Nuance Communications Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Lyft Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77% Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25%

For the past year Nuance Communications Inc. has 25.77% stronger performance while Lyft Inc. has -22.25% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Nuance Communications Inc. beats Lyft Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.