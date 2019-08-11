Reviewing Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)’s and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)’s results

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.37 N/A -0.22 0.00 Intellicheck Inc. 4 14.15 N/A -0.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Nuance Communications Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Nuance Communications Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9% Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

Nuance Communications Inc.’s 0.91 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Intellicheck Inc.’s 0.89 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Nuance Communications Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Intellicheck Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. Intellicheck Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Nuance Communications Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nuance Communications Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$22 is Nuance Communications Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 32.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuance Communications Inc. and Intellicheck Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.1% and 27.2% respectively. 0.9% are Nuance Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Intellicheck Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77% Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47%

For the past year Nuance Communications Inc. was less bullish than Intellicheck Inc.

Summary

Nuance Communications Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Intellicheck Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.