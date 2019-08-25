Reviewing Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)’s and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s results

Both Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.38 N/A -0.22 0.00 Brightcove Inc. 10 2.70 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Nuance Communications Inc. and Brightcove Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) and Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9% Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.91 beta means Nuance Communications Inc.’s volatility is 9.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Brightcove Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nuance Communications Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Brightcove Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nuance Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brightcove Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Nuance Communications Inc. and Brightcove Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Nuance Communications Inc. has a 29.49% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.1% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.4% of Brightcove Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Nuance Communications Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Brightcove Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77% Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27%

For the past year Nuance Communications Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Brightcove Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Nuance Communications Inc. beats Brightcove Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.