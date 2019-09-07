Reviewing Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)’s and BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)’s results

Since Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) and BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.41 N/A -0.22 0.00 BlackLine Inc. 50 10.91 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nuance Communications Inc. and BlackLine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9% BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6%

Liquidity

Nuance Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, BlackLine Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Nuance Communications Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BlackLine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nuance Communications Inc. and BlackLine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BlackLine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Nuance Communications Inc.’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 26.58%. BlackLine Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $59.5 average price target and a 14.82% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Nuance Communications Inc. appears more favorable than BlackLine Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nuance Communications Inc. and BlackLine Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.1% and 92% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of BlackLine Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nuance Communications Inc. -0.72% 3.48% -1.01% 6.6% 12.66% 25.77% BlackLine Inc. -7.76% -16.23% -13.58% -1.17% 2.08% 8.91%

For the past year Nuance Communications Inc. has stronger performance than BlackLine Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Nuance Communications Inc. beats BlackLine Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.