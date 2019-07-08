Reviewing NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN)’s and News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)’s results

Since NTN Buzztime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) and News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) are part of the Broadcasting – TV industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTN Buzztime Inc. 3 0.49 N/A -0.12 0.00 News Corporation 12 0.76 N/A -2.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of NTN Buzztime Inc. and News Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NTN Buzztime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) and News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTN Buzztime Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -1.8% News Corporation 0.00% -1.8% -1%

Risk and Volatility

NTN Buzztime Inc.’s current beta is 0.82 and it happens to be 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, News Corporation has beta of 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NTN Buzztime Inc. Its rival News Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1 respectively. NTN Buzztime Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than News Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NTN Buzztime Inc. and News Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.9% and 96.9%. 6% are NTN Buzztime Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.59% of News Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NTN Buzztime Inc. -8.36% -17.03% 6.04% -3.15% -35.8% 57.44% News Corporation 1.31% -7.74% -6.99% -18.75% -26.86% 1.94%

For the past year NTN Buzztime Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than News Corporation.

Summary

News Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors NTN Buzztime Inc.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, BarronÂ’s, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos. It also owns and operates daily, Sunday, weekly, and bi-weekly newspapers comprising The Australian, The Weekend Australian, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph, Herald Sun, Sunday Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, The Sunday Mail, The Advertiser, Sunday Mail, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday, The Times, The Sunday Times, and New York Post, as well as digital mastheads and other Websites. In addition, the company offers home-delivered shopper media that include free-standing inserts and direct mail products; in-store marketing products and services primarily to consumer packaged goods manufacturers; in-store merchandising services; and digital marketing solutions. Further, it publishes general fiction, nonfiction, childrenÂ’s, and religious books; and provides sports programming services with eight television channels distributed through cable, satellite and IP, various interactive viewing applications, and broadcast rights to live sporting events. Additionally, the company offers property and property-related services on its Websites and mobile applications, as well as residential and commercial property Websites; online real estate services; and professional software and services products, which comprise Top Producer, FiveStreet, and ListHub. News Corporation is headquartered in New York, New York.