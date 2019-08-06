Reviewing NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN)’s and Its Peers results

As Broadcasting – TV company, NTN Buzztime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36% of NTN Buzztime Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.34% of all Broadcasting – TV’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand NTN Buzztime Inc. has 6% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.85% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has NTN Buzztime Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTN Buzztime Inc. 0.00% -2.60% -1.10% Industry Average 162.37% 20.33% 4.79%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares NTN Buzztime Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NTN Buzztime Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 137.69M 84.80M 38.72

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for NTN Buzztime Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NTN Buzztime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.43 2.81

As a group, Broadcasting – TV companies have a potential upside of 85.15%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NTN Buzztime Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NTN Buzztime Inc. 8.41% -9.7% 11.67% 14.07% -27.96% 71.79% Industry Average 2.99% 6.27% 7.06% 21.82% 29.41% 31.13%

For the past year NTN Buzztime Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NTN Buzztime Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, NTN Buzztime Inc.’s rivals have 2.15 and 2.09 for Current and Quick Ratio. NTN Buzztime Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NTN Buzztime Inc.

Volatility & Risk

NTN Buzztime Inc. has a beta of 0.61 and its 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, NTN Buzztime Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.27 which is 27.27% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

NTN Buzztime Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NTN Buzztime Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors NTN Buzztime Inc.