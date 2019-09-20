Reviewing NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN)’s and Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s results

As Broadcasting – TV businesses, NTN Buzztime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) and Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTN Buzztime Inc. 3 0.30 N/A -0.07 0.00 Grupo Televisa S.A.B. 10 0.00 N/A 0.23 42.08

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NTN Buzztime Inc. and Grupo Televisa S.A.B.

Profitability

Table 2 has NTN Buzztime Inc. and Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTN Buzztime Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -1.1% Grupo Televisa S.A.B. 0.00% 2.8% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.61 shows that NTN Buzztime Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. has beta of 0.98 which is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NTN Buzztime Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NTN Buzztime Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 36% of NTN Buzztime Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.5% of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. are owned by institutional investors. 6% are NTN Buzztime Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 27.7% of Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NTN Buzztime Inc. 8.41% -9.7% 11.67% 14.07% -27.96% 71.79% Grupo Televisa S.A.B. 3.15% 11.88% -4.8% -21.21% -52.54% -24.4%

For the past year NTN Buzztime Inc. has 71.79% stronger performance while Grupo Televisa S.A.B. has -24.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. beats NTN Buzztime Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.