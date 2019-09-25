Reviewing NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)’s and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG.C)’s results

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG.C), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Utilities. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy Inc. 37 1.05 N/A 0.95 35.86 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 4 0.00 N/A 0.21 20.61

Demonstrates NRG Energy Inc. and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to NRG Energy Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. NRG Energy Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

NRG Energy Inc. and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 21.35% for NRG Energy Inc. with average target price of $48.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 0.7% of NRG Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NRG Energy Inc. -1.78% -3.64% -15.81% -15.03% 9.88% -13.79% Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -6.2% -5.59% 5.53% 10.03% 116.15% 11.7%

For the past year NRG Energy Inc. has -13.79% weaker performance while Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has 11.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors NRG Energy Inc. beats Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; carbon management and specialty services; and various energy services, such as operations, maintenance, technical, development, and asset management services. It owns and operates approximately 47,000 megawatts of generation. The company also offers retail energy, portable solar, and battery products home services; and various bundled products, which combine energy with protection products, energy efficiency, and renewable energy solutions, as well as other distributed and reliability products. It serves approximately 2.8 million mass recurring customers. In addition, the company owns, operates, and develops solar and wind power projects; develops, constructs, and finances a range of solutions for utilities, schools, municipalities, and commercial markets; provides residential solar and electric vehicle services; and trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodity and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps, as well as oil and weather products. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 85 fossil fuel and nuclear plants. Further, the company transacts and trades in fuel and transportation services; directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, and other names; and provides steam, hot water, and chilled water, as well as electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.