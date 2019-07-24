Reviewing NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)’s and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)’s results

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) have been rivals in the Diversified Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy Inc. 39 0.96 N/A 0.95 37.80 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 32 2.16 N/A 0.37 85.15

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NRG Energy Inc. and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than NRG Energy Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. NRG Energy Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of NRG Energy Inc. and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for NRG Energy Inc. and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

NRG Energy Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 40.33% and an $48.4 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is $40, which is potential 10.50% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that NRG Energy Inc. seems more appealing than Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% are NRG Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NRG Energy Inc. -2.62% -14.9% -15.42% -5.98% 3.48% -9.12% Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 2.72% 0.92% 9.71% 11.56% 1.89% 22.63%

For the past year NRG Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors NRG Energy Inc. beats Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; carbon management and specialty services; and various energy services, such as operations, maintenance, technical, development, and asset management services. It owns and operates approximately 47,000 megawatts of generation. The company also offers retail energy, portable solar, and battery products home services; and various bundled products, which combine energy with protection products, energy efficiency, and renewable energy solutions, as well as other distributed and reliability products. It serves approximately 2.8 million mass recurring customers. In addition, the company owns, operates, and develops solar and wind power projects; develops, constructs, and finances a range of solutions for utilities, schools, municipalities, and commercial markets; provides residential solar and electric vehicle services; and trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodity and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps, as well as oil and weather products. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 85 fossil fuel and nuclear plants. Further, the company transacts and trades in fuel and transportation services; directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, and other names; and provides steam, hot water, and chilled water, as well as electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.