Reviewing NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)’s and Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) and Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). The two are both Diversified Utilities companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy Inc. 38 1.03 N/A 0.95 35.86 Avista Corporation 44 2.32 N/A 3.00 15.36

In table 1 we can see NRG Energy Inc. and Avista Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Avista Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than NRG Energy Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. NRG Energy Inc. is presently more expensive than Avista Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NRG Energy Inc. and Avista Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avista Corporation 0.00% 11% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

NRG Energy Inc.’s 0.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Avista Corporation’s beta is 0.41 which is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NRG Energy Inc. Its rival Avista Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. NRG Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avista Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NRG Energy Inc. and Avista Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Avista Corporation 3 0 0 1.00

The average target price of NRG Energy Inc. is $48.25, with potential upside of 23.50%. Competitively Avista Corporation has a consensus target price of $40, with potential downside of -16.46%. Based on the results given earlier, NRG Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than Avista Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of NRG Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.8% of Avista Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are NRG Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Avista Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NRG Energy Inc. -1.78% -3.64% -15.81% -15.03% 9.88% -13.79% Avista Corporation 0.9% 3.67% 8.9% 10.73% -8.49% 8.36%

For the past year NRG Energy Inc. has -13.79% weaker performance while Avista Corporation has 8.36% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Avista Corporation beats NRG Energy Inc.

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; carbon management and specialty services; and various energy services, such as operations, maintenance, technical, development, and asset management services. It owns and operates approximately 47,000 megawatts of generation. The company also offers retail energy, portable solar, and battery products home services; and various bundled products, which combine energy with protection products, energy efficiency, and renewable energy solutions, as well as other distributed and reliability products. It serves approximately 2.8 million mass recurring customers. In addition, the company owns, operates, and develops solar and wind power projects; develops, constructs, and finances a range of solutions for utilities, schools, municipalities, and commercial markets; provides residential solar and electric vehicle services; and trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodity and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps, as well as oil and weather products. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 85 fossil fuel and nuclear plants. Further, the company transacts and trades in fuel and transportation services; directly sells energy, services, and products and services to retail customers under the NRG, Reliant, and other names; and provides steam, hot water, and chilled water, as well as electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. The Avista Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity, as well as distributes natural gas in eastern Washington, northern Idaho, northeastern and southwestern Oregon, and Montana. This segment also engages in wholesale purchase and sales of electricity and natural gas. It owns hydroelectric, thermal, and wind generation facilities with a total capacity of 1,862 megawatts (MW). As of December 31, 2016, this segment supplied retail electric services to 377,000 customers and retail natural gas services to 340,000 customers. The Alaska Electric Light and Power Company segment owns and operates electric generation, transmission, and distribution facilities located in Juneau, Alaska. As of December 31, 2016, it operated five hydroelectric generation facilities with 102.7 MW of hydroelectric generation capacity; and had 107.5 MW of diesel generating capacity. This segment served approximately 17,000 customers, including city, state, and federal governmental entities located in Juneau, as well as a mine located in the Juneau area. The company also engages in the sheet metal fabrication of electronic enclosures, parts, and systems for the computer, construction, telecom, renewable energy, and medical industries; and investment of commercial and retail office space, as well as emerging technology venture capital funds. Avista Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.