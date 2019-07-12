Reviewing NOW Inc. (DNOW)’s and Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s results

This is a contrast between NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) and Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOW Inc. 14 0.45 N/A 0.55 25.24 Oceaneering International Inc. 17 1.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NOW Inc. and Oceaneering International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) and Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOW Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3.7% Oceaneering International Inc. 0.00% -12.8% -6.5%

Risk and Volatility

NOW Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.42 beta. From a competition point of view, Oceaneering International Inc. has a 2.07 beta which is 107.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

NOW Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Oceaneering International Inc. are 2.4 and 2 respectively. NOW Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Oceaneering International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NOW Inc. and Oceaneering International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NOW Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oceaneering International Inc. 1 4 0 2.80

$18 is NOW Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 34.23%. Competitively Oceaneering International Inc. has a consensus target price of $17.75, with potential downside of -12.04%. Based on the data given earlier, NOW Inc. is looking more favorable than Oceaneering International Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held roughly 1% of NOW Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Oceaneering International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NOW Inc. -2.66% -8.98% 1.61% -1.91% -4.54% 19.24% Oceaneering International Inc. -1.14% 14.55% 23.74% 3.46% -17.9% 58.1%

For the past year NOW Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oceaneering International Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors NOW Inc. beats Oceaneering International Inc.

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs. The companyÂ’s Subsea Products segment constructs various specialty subsea hardware products, including subsea umbilicals utilizing thermoplastic hoses and steel tubes; termination assemblies; tooling, ROV tooling, and subsea work packages; production control equipment; installation and workover control systems; clamp connectors; pipeline connector and repair systems; subsea and topside control valves; and subsea chemical injection valves. Its Subsea Projects segment performs subsea oilfield hardware installation and inspection, maintenance, and repair services; serves deep and shallow water projects; and performs subsea intervention and hardware installation services, such as subsea well tie-backs, pipeline/flowline tie-ins and repairs, pipeline crossing, umbilical and other subsea equipment installations, and subsea intervention, as well as inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The companyÂ’s Asset Integrity segment offers asset integrity services to enhance the safety of their facilities onshore and offshore, as well as third-party inspections to customers in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; and first-pass integrity evaluation and assessment, and nondestructive testing services. Its Advanced Technologies segment provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-oilfield markets. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.