Reviewing NOW Inc. (DNOW)’s and Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC)’s results

Since NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) and Keane Group Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOW Inc. 14 0.42 N/A 0.55 25.24 Keane Group Inc. 9 0.35 N/A 0.41 23.20

In table 1 we can see NOW Inc. and Keane Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Keane Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than NOW Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. NOW Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Keane Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOW Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3.7% Keane Group Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 4.2%

Liquidity

NOW Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Keane Group Inc. are 1.5 and 1.3 respectively. NOW Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Keane Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given NOW Inc. and Keane Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NOW Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Keane Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

NOW Inc. has a 30.61% upside potential and a consensus target price of $16. Meanwhile, Keane Group Inc.’s average target price is $12, while its potential upside is 90.78%. The information presented earlier suggests that Keane Group Inc. looks more robust than NOW Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 1% of NOW Inc. shares. Comparatively, Keane Group Inc. has 49.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NOW Inc. -2.66% -8.98% 1.61% -1.91% -4.54% 19.24% Keane Group Inc. -8.9% -19.49% -10.54% -28.31% -41.09% 15.16%

For the past year NOW Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Keane Group Inc.

Summary

NOW Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Keane Group Inc.

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 13 hydraulic fracturing fleets and 8 wireline trucks operating in unconventional oil and natural gas basins in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, and the Bakken Formation. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.