Reviewing NOW Inc. (DNOW)’s and Its Rivals results

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of NOW Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand NOW Inc. has 1.3% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have NOW Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOW Inc. 0.00% 5.60% 3.70% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares NOW Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NOW Inc. N/A 13 22.27 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

NOW Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio NOW Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for NOW Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NOW Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.76 2.54

With average price target of $14, NOW Inc. has a potential upside of 16.18%. As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 49.96%. NOW Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NOW Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NOW Inc. -5.33% -17.67% -14.1% -10.97% -15.58% 5.24% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year NOW Inc. has weaker performance than NOW Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NOW Inc. are 2.6 and 1.3. Competitively, NOW Inc.’s rivals have 2.59 and 1.99 for Current and Quick Ratio. NOW Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NOW Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

NOW Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.4. Competitively, NOW Inc.’s rivals are 72.21% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Dividends

NOW Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors NOW Inc.’s competitors beat NOW Inc.

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.