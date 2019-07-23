Reviewing NOW Inc. (DNOW)’s and Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC)’s results

Both NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) and Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOW Inc. 14 0.41 N/A 0.55 25.24 Archrock Inc. 10 1.47 N/A 0.34 29.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of NOW Inc. and Archrock Inc. Archrock Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than NOW Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. NOW Inc. is currently more affordable than Archrock Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NOW Inc. and Archrock Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOW Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3.7% Archrock Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

NOW Inc. has a 1.42 beta, while its volatility is 42.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Archrock Inc.’s 186.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.86 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NOW Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Archrock Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. NOW Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Archrock Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NOW Inc. and Archrock Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NOW Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Archrock Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NOW Inc.’s consensus price target is $16, while its potential upside is 33.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of NOW Inc. shares and 88.3% of Archrock Inc. shares. 1% are NOW Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of Archrock Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NOW Inc. -2.66% -8.98% 1.61% -1.91% -4.54% 19.24% Archrock Inc. 0.51% -2.55% 4.97% -5.61% -15.85% 32.58%

For the past year NOW Inc. was less bullish than Archrock Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors NOW Inc. beats Archrock Inc.

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.