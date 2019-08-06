Reviewing Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)’s results

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 102.87 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Volatility & Risk

Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.83. Competitively, Vical Incorporated is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Vical Incorporated has 36.8 and 36.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.9% of Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 2% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Vical Incorporated.

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats on 6 of the 7 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.