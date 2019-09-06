Reviewing Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s results

Both Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 7.03 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.83 beta, while its volatility is 183.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Vericel Corporation has a 2.72 beta which is 172.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vericel Corporation are 8.5 and 8.2 respectively. Vericel Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novus Therapeutics Inc.

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Vericel Corporation has a consensus target price of $23.5, with potential upside of 44.88%.

The shares of both Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51.3% and 89% respectively. 2% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance while Vericel Corporation has 9.89% stronger performance.

Vericel Corporation beats Novus Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.