Reviewing Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s results

Both Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 16.92 N/A -0.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 3.27 shows that Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Trevena Inc.’s 2.52 beta is the reason why it is 152.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Trevena Inc. has 3.5 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Trevena Inc.’s potential upside is 233.33% and its average price target is $3.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.2% and 26%. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Trevena Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5% Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Trevena Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Trevena Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.