Reviewing Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s results

Both Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.01 7.21M -1.71 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 0.00 23.00M -2.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 962,745,359.86% -100.5% -88% Translate Bio Inc. 244,941,427.05% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Translate Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Translate Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.3% and 58.3%. Insiders owned 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Translate Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.