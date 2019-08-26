Reviewing Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s results

We are contrasting Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 3.22 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Risk & Volatility

Novus Therapeutics Inc. is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.83. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc. is 127.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc. has 3.6 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Recro Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Recro Pharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $8.5, with potential downside of -29.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.3% and 71.4%. 2% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance while Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Recro Pharma Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.