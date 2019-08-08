Reviewing Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 26 16.24 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Novus Therapeutics Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Quanterix Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Novus Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Quanterix Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Novus Therapeutics Inc. and Quanterix Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.3% and 72.3%. 2% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 5.4% are Quanterix Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. has -47.32% weaker performance while Quanterix Corporation has 69.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Quanterix Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.