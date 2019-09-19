Reviewing Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)’s and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s results

Both Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 41 8.12 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Novus Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Novus Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Volatility and Risk

Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 183.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. PTC Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.74 beta which makes it 74.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PTC Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.2 respectively. PTC Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Novus Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

PTC Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 consensus target price and a 18.40% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.3% of Novus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2% are Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Novus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while PTC Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.